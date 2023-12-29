Headlines

'As a father…': Akshay Kumar pens message for Shikhar Dhawan after his emotional post for son goes viral

Akshay Kumar pens a note for Shikhar Dhawan after his emotional birthday post for his son went viral.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday took to Instagram and reacted to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s emotional post that he shared on his son Zoravar’s birthday. The actor shared the cricketer’s post and social media and penned a note to him.

Akshay wrote, “Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar…millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless.”

Dhawan sent an emotional birthday wish on his son Zoravar’s birthday on Tuesday. He took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo of his video call with Zoravar. He also revealed that it’s been one year since he saw his son and that he has been blocked for the past three months.

The 38-year-old was poignant and wrote that he could connect to Zoravar through “telepathy.” “It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely,” Dhawan wrote on his Instagram post.

However, he added that he is hopeful to see his son soon. The left-handed batter asked his son to be naughty but not destructive. He further asked him to be a giver and humble in his life.

“Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora, Papa,” he concluded.

Dhawan and his ex-wife, Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after a failed marriage in October. During the separation, the family court of Delhi granted divorce and said the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff, a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in his kitty. (With inputs from ANI)

