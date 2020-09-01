Headlines

Hrithik Roshan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

'As a child I felt that he listened to me, still do': Hrithik Roshan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Hrithik Roshan is an avid believer in celebrating festivals with his full spirit even amid this coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 06:26 PM IST

The spirit of celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi lies in the fact that it brings everyone together. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is an avid believer in celebrating festivals with his full spirit even amid this coronavirus pandemic, and so he got Ganesha at home and celebrated him.

On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi today, as Ganesha bids us adieu, Hrithik shared on his Instagram how this festival especially brought his childhood back, saying that it's such festivals that bring friends and families together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Sharing a glimpse from this year's small celebration at home, Hrithik shared a sweet video on his social media and wrote, "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. At least that's what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love. Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all. Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do...#GanpatiBappaMorya."

Hrithik Roshan's name is being linked with Sushant Singh Rajput lately, more than often. While Kangana has often spoken about two actors, fans are going back and watching videos when things were much better between Sushant and Hrithik.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The duo not only shared a hug at a fashion show, but they have also shared the stage for one thing they love - dance. Sushant and Hrithik had grooved to 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' on the reality dance show 'Just Dance', which was judged by Hrithik. In the video, Hrithik was seen following Sushant's footsteps, literally.

Kangana has called Hrithik Roshan too a part of the mafia. She had shared a tweet where Hrithik wished Taapsee Pannu a happy birthday and stated that nepotism kids start recognizing people to sideline outsiders when somebody speaks up.

More recently, Kangana had compared her relationship with Hrithik, to Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput's relation. She also mentioned 'why Hrithik suddenly became so hostile is still a mystery to me'.

