As 12h Fail earns Rs 25 crore, Vikrant Massey thanks real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma: 'I will always be...'

Vikrant Massey, in his latest film, 12th Fail, played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. After the exceptional success of the film, Vikrant penned a heartfelt note for the officer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail performed exceptionally well. In the movie, Vikrant plays the role of IPS officer Manoj Sharma. After raking more than 25 crores in India in two weeks, Vikrant thanked the real-life Manoj Sharma with a heartfelt note. 

On Instagram, Vikrant shared a photo of him with Manoj in his story.  Massey, who essayed Sharma's character, took to social media to express his gratitude. 

In a heartfelt post, Massey referred to Manoj Kumar Sharma as his role model, showcasing the profound impact the real-life inspiration had on the actor during the filmmaking process. He wrote "Sir, aap mere Hero hain. Mere aadarsh hain. Mera saubhagya raha, aap jaise saral aur nek insaan ke kirdaar ko parde pe utaarne ka mauka mujhe mila. I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role-model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life.I love you. And always will." 

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail traces the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, and others in key roles. Talking about portraying Manoj's life on the big screen, Vikrant has said, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that in spite of so many hardships, a man can bear so much. Despite so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. It also gives a powerful message that instead of giving up after falling, restart and work hard till you get success. The film’s story resonated with the audience who have shown love for the film since its release. 

