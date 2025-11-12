Aryan Khan turns 28: Shah Rukh Khan's entreprenur-filmmaker prince is richest star kid, with Rs 80 crore net worth, his businees ventures are...,

Much before The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan was playing in crores. As Aryan turned 28, here are the net worth, assets, investments, and businesses of Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has turned 28. After making headlines with his successful directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan has cemented his position as the richest star kid. Before becoming a filmmaker, he ventured into various investments, including the purchase of lavish property in Delhi's prestigious Panchsheel Park for a whopping Rs 37 crore. This move marks a significant addition to his family's real estate portfolio, further solidifying his status in the high-profile world of celebrity investments.

Aryan Khan: Early Background and Education

Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-designer Gauri Khan. He has two younger siblings, Suhana and AbRam. Aryan studied at Mumbai’s prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School before moving to the United Kingdom, where he attended Sevenoaks School. In 2020, he graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Cinematic Arts and Television Production, laying a strong foundation for his creative career.

Aryan Khan Expands Real Estate Ventures

Aryan Khan has recently added two more floors to the family’s existing property in Panchsheel Park, Delhi. The Khans already own the basement and ground floor of the same building. This location is special to the family, as it once served as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s residence before they moved to Mumbai. Panchsheel Park is known for its upscale neighbourhood and high property values, making it one of the most sought-after areas in Delhi.

According to a report by Koimoi, Aryan’s net worth has increased by nearly 46% following this investment. The original property, purchased by Shah Rukh Khan in 2001 for Rs 13 crore, is now estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore. This strategic expansion is expected to strengthen Aryan’s real estate portfolio and long-term financial returns.

Aryan Khan’s Sources of Income

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 80 crore, Aryan Khan is gradually carving his own path in the entertainment and luxury business sectors. He made his directorial debut by helming a commercial featuring his father, Shah Rukh Khan, earning praise for his fresh approach behind the camera.

In April 2023, Aryan also ventured into fashion by launching D’YAVOL, a premium lifestyle and clothing brand that quickly caught public attention. Known for his chic personal style, Aryan often sports designer outfits and accessories. In one of Gauri Khan’s social media posts, he was seen wearing Balenciaga sneakers worth approximately USD 573.95 (about Rs 47,000).

Aryan Khan’s Assets

Aryan Khan’s love for luxury is reflected in his possessions. His collection includes Balenciaga sneakers worth Rs 47,000 and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona priced around Rs 7.83 lakh. A car enthusiast, Aryan owns several high-end vehicles, such as an Audi A6, a Mercedes GLS 350D worth Rs 70 lakh, a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, and a BMW 730 LD, among others. Each of these choices reflects his refined taste and growing success in both business and entertainment. Aryan Khan might be the richest star kid, but the biggest, richest, and most influential star is still his father, Shah Rukh Khan.