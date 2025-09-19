Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

As The Ba***ds of Bollywood hits Netflix, take a look at the wealthy net worth of Shah Rukh Khan's kids- Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, AbRam, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan,
Shah Rukh Khan's prince, Aryan Khan and princess Suhana Khan have a long journey to stardom, but still they're living the life king-size. Aryan made his debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Suhana's first step with The Archies has not landed well. Even in their initial career, the kids of SRK are enjoying a combined net worth of Rs 100 crore. Let's discuss more about their investments and assets. 

Aryan Khan's early years & education 

Aryan was born on 13 November 1997. He studied at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, later at Sevenoaks School in London, and then at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. Instead of becoming an actor, Aryan decided to focus on filmmaking and direction.

Aryan Khan's business moves

In 2022, Aryan co-launched a luxury lifestyle brand called D’YAVOL. Later, he introduced D’YAVOL X, which sells streetwear and premium spirits. The brand is high-end, with T-shirts priced at Rs 24,400, hoodies at Rs 45,500, and jackets costing up to Rs 2 lakh.

Cars, homes & net worth

Aryan’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 80 crore. His car collection includes an Audi A6, BMW 730 LD, Mercedes GLS 350D, and a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe. He also owns a family home in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park worth Rs 37 crore, designed by his mother Gauri Khan.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS his first reaction when Aryan Khan narrated The Ba***ds of Bollywood to him: 'Kahi Mannat ki...'

Suhana Khan's schooling & training

Suhana was born on 22 May 2000. She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, later at Ardingly College in the UK, and then at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she trained in acting.

Suhana Khan's on-screen journey

Suhana’s first appearance was in a short film, *The Grey Part of Blue*, in 2019. She entered Bollywood in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is also expected to star in *King* alongside her father. Off-screen, she has signed big endorsement deals with Maybelline and Lux.

Suhana Khan's properties & lifestyle

In 2023, Suhana bought a 1.5-acre farmhouse in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore, and later another land property worth Rs 9.5 crore. Her net worth is around Rs 20 crore. She is also known for her luxury fashion choices, like Louis Vuitton’s Nano Speedy bag (Rs 1.6 lakh), Chanel accessories, and a Royal Bengal Minaudiere Clutch (Rs 59,500). Her Instagram posts show her glamorous lifestyle with holidays, parties, and red-carpet looks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
