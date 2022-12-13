Aryan Khan to launch vodka brand in India, partners with world's largest brewer

Credit: Aryan Khan/Instagram

The 25-year-old superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who recently announced his first project as director, is now all set to enter the business world. On Tuesday, Aryan announced that he is launching a premium vodka brand and for this, he has tied up with the world’s largest brewing company.

He also shared a photo and wrote, "It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…" As per the Mint report, Aryan Khan has partnered with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. They have also launched a company called Slab Ventures which has teamed up with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). For the unversed, AB InBev is the world’s largest brewer for distribution and marketing purposes.

While speaking to Mint, Aryan said, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

He added, “The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan took to Instagram and revealed that he is all set to direct his debut project as he has finished writing for it. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

According to our sources, Aryan Khan has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Netizens reacted to the news, one of them wrote, "We r waiting for .......bade bade deshon me aise chhoti chhoti batein ho jati hai.,means ddlZ." The second one said, "Tbh I'm really excited to see ur work." The third one said, "this is something i was waiting for all the best love you loads." The fourth one said, "Shah & gauri will be so proud of you aryyyy." The fifth one said, "All the best brother Waiting to see this."