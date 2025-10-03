Aryan Khan sends out clear message as The Ba***ds of Bollywood breaks Netflix records: 'Ab pehchana?'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli in the leading roles.

Written and directed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan in his Bollywood debut, the satirical action drama series The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18. Since its release, the show has been trending release as its hilarious clips have gone viral on social media. Now, as The Ba***ds of Bollywood has also broken Netflix records, Aryan Khan has shared his first statement on its success.

The star kid said, "Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai' (Rajat Bedi plays a struggling actor Jaraj Saxena in the show). At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me...it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling."

"The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?", he concluded.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli in the leading roles. The show also has more than 20 stars making cameo appearances - Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Badshah among others.

