Aryan Khan says working with dad Shah Rukh made his job easier, reveals how he helped his business: 'My dad brings...'

Aryan Khan opens up about directing Shah Rukh Khan, and working with superstar for his brand.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan (Image source: Screengrab)
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan is keeping himself super-busy, donning multiple hats, managing his brand D'yavol X and making his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. For his clothing brand, Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador, and Jr Khan has worked closely with the superstar. In a new interview, Aryan opened up about the perks of working with his father. While speaking to GQ, Aryan talked about collaborating with his father for the brand. 

Aryan called working with Shah Rukh as "a pleasure and a learning experience." Aryan further shared his observation about Khan's work ethic, and 'wealth of knowledge', "People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Furthermore, Aryan called the collaboration of father-son as 'an interesting balance' "I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old." 

Aryan even emphasised managing the brand's fashion creative and directing a web series. Highlighting the differences between the roles, he said, "They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle." 

