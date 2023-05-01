Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series is titled Stardom, Fauda creator Lior Raz is among writers; details inside

Aryan Khan will be making his entertainment debut with a web series that is reportedly called Stardom.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series is titled Stardom, Fauda creator Lior Raz is among writers; details inside
Aryan Khan is writing a web series

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the world of showbiz soon, but not as an actor. Aryan had earlier indicated that he is penning a script for a web series and reports had said he plans to direct it too. Now, a new report has revealed the title of the show along with some key details.

Last year, Aryan had shared on social media that he was writing the script for his own project but had divulged no details beyond that. On Sunday, a new report claimed that the show is based on the film industry and is titled Stardom. The report from Pinkvilla also claimed that it is a 6-episodic show that will stream on Netflix, but for now, is only in the production stage.

The Pinkvilla report added that Aryan is collaborating with many experienced writers for the project, one of whom is Lior Raz, best known for creating the hit Israeli show Fauda. “Aryan is penning a script, with a bunch of writers, for Red Chillies Entertainment’s web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Fauda, which streams on Netflix, was released in 2017 and was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. It was recently remade in Hindi as Tanaav, which streamed on SonyLiv. It is unclear what Raz’s role exactly in on Stardom.

Aryan recently launched a luxury streetwear collection under his brand Dyavol X. The new collection was launched on Sunday. Aryan directed the ad for the collection, which starred his dad Shah Rukh Khan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.