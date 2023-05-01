Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series is titled Stardom, Fauda creator Lior Raz is among writers; details inside

Aryan Khan is writing a web series

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the world of showbiz soon, but not as an actor. Aryan had earlier indicated that he is penning a script for a web series and reports had said he plans to direct it too. Now, a new report has revealed the title of the show along with some key details.

Last year, Aryan had shared on social media that he was writing the script for his own project but had divulged no details beyond that. On Sunday, a new report claimed that the show is based on the film industry and is titled Stardom. The report from Pinkvilla also claimed that it is a 6-episodic show that will stream on Netflix, but for now, is only in the production stage.

The Pinkvilla report added that Aryan is collaborating with many experienced writers for the project, one of whom is Lior Raz, best known for creating the hit Israeli show Fauda. “Aryan is penning a script, with a bunch of writers, for Red Chillies Entertainment’s web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Fauda, which streams on Netflix, was released in 2017 and was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. It was recently remade in Hindi as Tanaav, which streamed on SonyLiv. It is unclear what Raz’s role exactly in on Stardom.

Aryan recently launched a luxury streetwear collection under his brand Dyavol X. The new collection was launched on Sunday. Aryan directed the ad for the collection, which starred his dad Shah Rukh Khan.