Larissa Bonesi gave a shout-out to ‘genius’, and ‘number one’ Aryan after his The Ba***ds of Bollywood's introduction teaser was unveiled.

Aryan Khan on Monday teased the audience his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser featuring his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi gave a shout-out to ‘genius’, and ‘number one’ Aryan, adding fuel to their ongoing relationship rumours, after the teaser was unveiled.

Taking to Instagram stories, Larissa re-shared the teaser and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Thaaat’s fire! The Ba***ds of Bollywood". She mentioned below, “The most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan,” and concluded her caption with a series of emojis. Take a look at her Instagram story here:

For the unversed, Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model who ventured into the Indian entertainment industry after stints in China. She has successfully transitioned from modelling to acting, appearing in both Hindi and South Indian films. One of her notable roles was as a dancer in the hit song Subah Hone Na De from the 2011 film Desi Boyz.

On February 3, Shah Rukh Khan introduced Aryan with a hilarious teaser in which the latter can be seen in the shadows while directing him. The clip offers a glimpse into the humorous dynamics between father and son on-screen. Aryan is seen directing his father, constantly interrupting his lines with suggestions like "Can we do one more take with more emotion?" and "Try adding a little bass to your voice." Shah Rukh's frustration grows as he's repeatedly asked to redo the take.

The tension culminates with Shah Rukh screaming, "Does your father own this world?" Aryan smirks and replies, "Yes," before panning out to reveal his face. Shah Rukh then introduces the show, calling it "the biggest, baddest, bravest, whackiest, funniest, cheekiest, madest, funniest show on earth." However, Aryan leaves his father infuriated once again by revealing that the camera wasn't rolling during the introduction, prompting Shah Rukh to chase him.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "“Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan's take on Bollywood in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', coming soon to Netflix." The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set against the vibrant backdrop of Bollywood and follows the captivating journey of a driven outsider, loosely inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's rise to stardom. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series marks Aryan’s debut as a showrunner, writer, and director. The show boasts a talented cast, including Mona Singh and Lakshya, and is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Besides Aryan’s directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the star kid is co-founder of a luxury collective brand named D’yavol.