Aryan Khan poses with mom Gauri Khan in Avinash Gowariker's latest photo, Farah Khan says 'gorgeous family'

Gauri Khan-Aryan Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and his family photos with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have been going viral on the internet in the last two days. The celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared another new photo of Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 19.

In the photo, Aryan looks smashing hot in his black suit as he sits on the sofa, while his mom Gauri Khan is standing right beside him in a black and white bodycon dress with one of her hands on his shoulder. These photos are part of the photoshoot to launch Gauri's latest coffee table book on interior design called My Life In Design.

Netizens shared their love for the picture with red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Popular director and choreographer Farah Khan, who has directed Shah Rukh in three of her films namely My Name Is Khan, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, wrote, "Gorgeous family", with a red heart emoji.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Khan has not taken the acting route to begin his career in Bollywood. He has finished writing for his debut series which he plans to direct as well under his home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The project has been kept under wraps and is expected to go on floors sometime this year.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan will be seen making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies. The Netflix film will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.



