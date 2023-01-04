Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi dating rumours take the internet by storm, know truth behind viral photos

Credit: Nora Fatehi-Aryan Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi are in news for the wrong reasons. Netizens have been assuming that they are dating ever since their photos with the same girl went viral on social media.

Now, as per the Bollywood Life report, a source close to them said quashed the dating rumours and said, “They are part of the same fraternity so it is not breaking news that they have the same set of acquaintances and friends. Also, Christmas and New Year is one time when Bollywood take a break from work and chills with friends and family. There are a few choicest parties and events where you will find most of them. So spotting Aryan and Nora at the same venue is again not a big deal.”

The source further said that there were many friends and people from the industry who were part of the party. Meanwhile, The 25-year-old superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who recently announced his first project as director, is now all set to enter the business world.

Recently, Aryan announced that he is launching a premium vodka brand and for this, he has tied up with the world’s largest brewing company.

He also shared a photo and wrote, "It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…" As per the Mint report, Aryan Khan has partnered with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. They have also launched a company called Slab Ventures which has teamed up with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). For the unversed, AB InBev is the world’s largest brewer for distribution and marketing purposes.

While speaking to Mint, Aryan said, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

Read|Shah Rukh Khan shoots back at troll calling Pathaan disaster, asking him to retire: 'Beta, badon se aise baat...'