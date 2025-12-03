Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list

Mohit Suri takes the top spot in the IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anurag Kashyap, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anurag Basu, and Neeraj Ghaywan also feature on this list. Aryan Khan is the youngest filmmaker and the only web series director to make the cut.

As 2025 is nearing its end, IMDb India released the list of Most Popular Indian Directors of the year on its social media platforms on Wednesday, December 3. While the list is dominated by those who made the most talked about films of the year, the only filmmaker with a web series to his credit on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who made his much-awaited debut in the Hindi entertainment industry this year by helming the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan occupies the second spot in the list.

Neeraj Ghaywan, whose film Hoimebound has been shortlisted as India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, is ranked at the 10th position in this list. Laxman Utekar, whose Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year till now, and Dominic Arun, whose Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, are the ninth and eighth most popular Indian directors of 2025, as per IMDb. Anurag Basu, who directed Metro In Dino this year, takes the seventh spot and the sixth spot is taken by Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made L2: Empuraan, and Anurag Kashyap, who made the two-part crime saga Nishaanchi, are the fifth and the fourth most popular Indian directors of 2025. Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose Coolie is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, is ranked third on this list. Aryan Khan takes the second spot, as discussed above. The most popular Indian director of 2025 is Mohit Suri for bringing love strories back to Hindi cinema through Saiyaara.

Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Rajkumari Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga don't feature on this list as they didn't make a film or web-series this year.

The citation for the list reads, "The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025 list is comprised of filmmakers who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2025. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

