Aryan Khan is reading THESE books inside Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai

According to reports, Aryan Khan is spending his time at the Arthur Road Jail reading books, including religious texts. Aryan Khan has been granted two books from the jail library, according to jail officials. 'Golden Lion' is one book, and another is based on Lord Ram and Sita.

In a report by India Today, according to jail officials, Aryan Khan was furious after his bail was denied. As a result, they suggested that he read books from the library.

Religious and motivating books are both available in the correctional library. Relatives can bring books to any prisoner or undertrial, but only religious and motivational materials are permitted.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his bail plea in the Bombay High Court has said the NCB is "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the Mumbai drugs case.

Aryan, who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail, on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court after a special NDPS court turned down his bail application. Now, the Bombay High Court will hear the star kid's bail plea on October 26.

As per media reports, in his appeal in the High Court, Aryan Khan said the Narcotics Control Bureau's "interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". In his plea, Aryan has also claimed that no contraband was recovered from him on October 2 and that he has no connection with any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.