Aryan Khan ignores Ananya Panday after she confessed to having a crush on him, netizens say 'kuch seekh le SRK se'

Ananya Panday-Aryan Khan/File photo

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan were recently spotted together at the screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma where Shah Rukh Khan's son can be seen ignoring Chunky Panday's daughter. Well, this comes after Ananya confessed that she had a crush on Aryan while growing up when she appeared, alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7.

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and has since then gone viral on the internet. Netizens have shared their amusing reactions to the clip in the comments section. One Instagram user called out Aryan for his behaviour as he wrote, "Okay I feel bad, bhai tum star ke bete ho iska matlab ye nahi banta attitude rakho, be nice to everyone! Kuch seekh le papa SRK se".

"Shahrukh Khan ka beta na hota na toh koi muh bhi na lagata isko khud ko pata nahin kya samajta hai", read another comment. While one user commented, "Aaryan ignored her like he ignored narcotics dept", referring to his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai in October 2021 from which he was given clean chit in May this year.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan breaks silence on son Aryan Khan's arrest, says 'nothing can be worse than...'

For the unversed, in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Ananya about her friendship with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Karan then asked if she or Shanaya had an 'older brother crush' on Suhana's brother Aryan Khan during their growing-up days.

Ananya answered that she thought Aryan is really cute and she indeed had a crush on him. When Karan further prodded her why didn't her crush 'fructify', Ananya said, "Ask him" and added that it would have been like a movie if the two childhood sweethearts came together.