Aryan Khan drugs case: Ram Gopal Varma, Pooja Bhatt react on Shah Rukh Khan's son getting clean chit from NCB

Director Ram Gopal Varma and Pooja Bhatt reacted to Aryan Khan getting a clean chit by NCB from the infamous drugs case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan received a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the drugs case, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and actress-director Pooja Bhatt reacted to the judgement. 

Both of them took their views about the trial to Twitter and they cheered Khan's win. RGV called out the 'inefficiencies' of the agencies and pointed out the flawed system. He tweeted, "The only good thing which came about in #AryanKhan case is him being a celebrity @iamsrk ‘s son , it helped in vastly exposing the inefficiency and recklessness of various agencies subjecting innocent people to harassment which otherwise the common people can’t and won’t know of." 

Here is RGV's tweet

Actress-director Pooja Bhatt also expressed her views about the drugs case and mocked ex-zonal officer Sameer Wankhade, who lead the drugs raid. Pooja tweeted, "Sameer who? Er sorry, where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous,publicity-shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time,no selfies allowed. #truthprevails."  In another tweet, Pooja cherished the verdict and supported Jr Khan by tweeting, "Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Time heals all wounds. Time also wounds all heels." 

 Here are the tweets

For the unversed, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB filed a charge sheet against 14 persons before a Mumbai court, which did not include Aryan Khan`s name.

READ: Aryan Khan gets clean chit by NCB in drugs case

Aryan khan, Avin Shahu, Gopal ji Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Arora and Manav Singhal, are the six persons, who have not been chargesheeted due to lack of evidence. Based on an input, the NCB Mumbai on October 2, 2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan Khan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun and others at the Cordelia Cruise at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Authority (MbPT). The NCB in its statement said all the alleged accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

 

