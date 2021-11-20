Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay HC releases bail order, says ‘no positive evidence to show conspiracy between accused’

The Bombay High Court said there is "hardly any positive evidence" to show a conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau in its detailed order granting bail to three people, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and model Munmun Dhamecha.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts. Rather the investigation carried out till this date suggests that Applicant/Accused nos. 1 & 2 (Aryan and Merchant) were travelling independent of Applicant/Accused no. 3 (Dhamecha) and there was no meeting of minds on the aforesaid issue,” the court has said.

No material on record to infer that Applicants hatched conspiracy to commit offence. At this stage,difficult to infer that Applicants are involved in offence of commercial quantity:Bombay HC's bail application order in Aryan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha who got bail on Oct 28 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

It further stated that it is difficult to conclude at this time that the applicants are participating in a commercial quantity offence.