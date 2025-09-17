Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...

BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Karan Johar says 'shine on son' to Aryan Khan: 'You treaded a path that many never..'

PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ambani family arrive at premiere of Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Watch

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'

Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Deepti Sharma reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Aryan Khan clicks SRK's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan broke the internet at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night. Several other big names including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, and the Ambani family also attended the grand event.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 10:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet
Khan family at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Khan family including the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan looked stunning as they posed together at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere on Wednesday night. The star-studded show, written and directed by Aryan Khan in his Bollywood debut, will start streaming on September 18 on Netflix.

In one of the most viral moments from the grand event, Aryan Khan was seen clicking Shah Rukh Khan's photo with the paparazzi as the Jawan actor posed in front of the shutterbugs. This heartwarming video has now broken the internet. Shah Rukh was seen with his arm in a sling as he had injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film King.

Several big names from Bollywood including Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday came to show their support for Aryan Khan's debut in the Hindi film industry. The show's cast members including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari were obviously present.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other Ambani family members including Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also came for the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While Mukesh and Nita arrived together, Akash, Shloka and Radhika came separately. Isha Ambani chose to come with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda.

Though star kids usually chose to enter the world of films as an actor, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan has chosen a different route and is making his grand entry in Bollywood as a director. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will also feature starry cameos from Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, and several others.

READ | Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man? Details here
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE