Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan broke the internet at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night. Several other big names including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, and the Ambani family also attended the grand event.
The Khan family including the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan looked stunning as they posed together at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere on Wednesday night. The star-studded show, written and directed by Aryan Khan in his Bollywood debut, will start streaming on September 18 on Netflix.
In one of the most viral moments from the grand event, Aryan Khan was seen clicking Shah Rukh Khan's photo with the paparazzi as the Jawan actor posed in front of the shutterbugs. This heartwarming video has now broken the internet. Shah Rukh was seen with his arm in a sling as he had injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film King.
Several big names from Bollywood including Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday came to show their support for Aryan Khan's debut in the Hindi film industry. The show's cast members including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari were obviously present.
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other Ambani family members including Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also came for the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While Mukesh and Nita arrived together, Akash, Shloka and Radhika came separately. Isha Ambani chose to come with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda.
Though star kids usually chose to enter the world of films as an actor, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan has chosen a different route and is making his grand entry in Bollywood as a director. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will also feature starry cameos from Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, and several others.
