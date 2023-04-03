Aryan Khan can't stop smiling watching dad Shah Rukh Khan groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC, video goes viral

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan fanpage/Instagram

On day 2 of the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and the video of his performance went viral on social media. Now in the new viral video, Aryan Khan can be seen smiling while watching his dad’s performance.

The video has been shared by Aryan Khan’s fan page on Instagram. In the clip, Aryan can’t stop smiling while Shah Rukh grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “that proud smile.” The second one said, “that smile.” The third person mentioned, “The sense of pride in his eyes.” The fourth person commented, “Aryan's a cutieeeee when he smiles.”

The fifth person mentioned, “I was dying to watch this thank you sooo much.” The sixth person said, “awwww.” The seventh one said, “and he snatches the cell, stop recording.” The eighth person commented, “love this feeling.”

For the unversed, in a video from the NMACC stage posted by a paparazzo account, Shah Rukh Khan was seen on stage, dressed in black Indo-Western attire. He is flanked by Varun Dhawan on one side and Ranveer Singh on the other. Talking to the audience, Shah Rukh jokes, “We’ll play the music but I’ll dance only a little. Else I will lose my breath and I will die.” He then asks the organisers to play the song and as it plays, Shah Rukh gestures for Varun and Ranveer to join him.

The three actors then perform the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan as the crowd goes wild. The video was also widely shared by Shah Rukh’s fan accounts. One fan wrote, “King Khan looks youngest and fittest of all three at 57.” Another wrote, “Look at his energy at this age. What a man!” Many others praised the actor for getting his younger colleagues to dance with him. “So sweet of him to involve Varun and Ranveer too,” read one comment.

