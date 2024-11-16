Shah Rukh Khan fans are going gaga watching the cute chemistry little Aryan Khan shared with his superstar father. The old video captured their friendly bond perfectly.

Last week Shah Rukh Khan's prince Aryan Khan turned 27. The superstar's son has made headlines several times, but during his birthday, an old video of him with his dad went viral on the internet. In this video, Shah Rukh and his little one are gearing up for a football match, and they argue over being the goalkeeper. The actor insists he wants to become a goalie, but Aryan ignores his request.

Then we see a cute tussle between father and son, where Aryan calls Papa 'Ae Shawty' and the latter plays along with him. Apart from Shah Rukh and his son Aryan, little Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday can also be seen in the video. The video looks apparently from London. SRK teases Aryan by saying that he learned cheating from the Britishers and then asks him to give the ball the hardest kick.

The video went viral on the internet, and fans loved the father-son bond. A netizen wrote, "Mai agar mere baap ko shawty bolega toh wo mereko ek thappad marega." Another netizen wrote, "Lol cute how daddy SRK has such banter with his pre-pubescent babies. My dearest papa’s recent retort to me when I said arey yaar as a 28 year old - “Yaar kaun hai? I am not your friend, I am your father.” One of the netizens wrote, "Sorry but it reminds me of that meme "I am not your yaar"

About Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan didn't debut as an actor, but he's already become a successful entrepreneur with his brand D'yavol X (clothing and beverages). Aryan even signed Shah Rukh Khan as his brand ambassador for the clothing brand. Aryan will also be making his directorial debut with the series Stardom. In May, the series was completed, and the cast and crew held a wrap-up party which was attended by Bobby Deol.

Also read: Meet actress who made superhit debut, quit films after marriage, still richer than Alia, Deepika, Katrina, net worth...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.