Aryan Khan breaks into rare smile as he poses with Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam in family photo; fans shower love

Shah Rukh Khan's family photo

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the worldwide success of his comeback film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor’s wife, Gauri Khan recently shared a family picture on her Instagram account from her coffee table book and that pic took the internet by storm. Now, some other candid pictures of SRK’s family are going viral and the fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Tuesday, photographer Avinash Gowariker posted Shah Rukh Khan's family’ candid pictures on his official Instagram account and captioned the post, “These candid pics of beautiful KHANdaan are bound to break the internet.” In one of the photos, SRK’s family can be seen twinning in black and white outfits as they pose sitting in a lavish and aesthetic place. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan can be seen wearing similar outfits, black jackets paired with white t-shirts and blue denim whereas the girls Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan can be seen wearing white tops and black pants. In another photo, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen smiling while looking at AbRam Khan as the family poses in a combination of white and blue outfits.

The pictures surfaced on the internet and fans showered their love on Shah Rukh Khan’s family photos. One of the fans commented, “World’s no.1 beauty family.” Another one wrote, “Is my phone Samsung coz it is about to burst into flames.” Another fan called them the “Pathaan family.” Not only this, some fans even said that it is difficult to differentiate between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan and commented, “Which one is SRK and which is Aryan Khan in this pic please tell.” Another wrote, “Leave all that where are the parents of these kids.” mentioning Aryan Khan's smile, a fan wrote, "I saw him smiling for the first time." another wrote, "

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan in which he will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is set for a theatrical release on June 2. Other than this he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline and will also be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

