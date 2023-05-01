Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X's jacket worth Rs 2 lakh, worn by Shah Rukh Khan at IPL, sold out in hours

Aryan Khan's luxury brand D'Yavol X collection of Shah Rukh Khan's signature X jacket got sold out within a few hours of the sale going live.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X's jacket worth Rs 2 lakh, worn by Shah Rukh Khan at IPL, sold out in hours
Shah Rukh wearing Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X's jacket

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting his son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL X. Aryan’s brand has created a huge buzz on the internet and the sale of D'Yavol X went live on April 30. The brand's collection includes casual wear, funky t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan were also spotted wearing the brand’s hoodie and t-shirt with X printed on it and later it got cleared that it is from SRK’s son’s brand.

As the sale of Aryan Khan's brand’s collection was opened to the public, fans were shocked to know the prices and it even started a meme fest on Twitter. The X collection which was introduced to the audience had each jacket priced at Rs 2,00,555. However, one of the items that sold out quickly was Shah Rukh Khan’s signature X jacket that he was spotted wearing at the IPL while he was cheering for his team. Suhana Khan was also spotted wearing a t-shirt from his brother’s luxury brand while cheering for KKR in the IPL. As many as 30 pieces were sold for a total of Rs 60,16,650.

Taking to their official Instagram account, DÝavol X thanked the people for a grand response and wrote, "To those of you who got your hands on our Signature X jacket - the special package is heading your way! A special thank you to everyone who experienced issues with our payment gateways and persevered. The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @dyavol.x

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a great fan following and one of his fans also claimed to have bought D’YAVOL X pieces for his whole family which cost him a whopping Rs 6,95,965. He shared the screenshot on Twitter as proof.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and is scheduled to release on June 2. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on December 22.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut in the entertainment industry with a web series titled Stardom which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. One of the writers of the web series is Lior Raz and it is scheduled to go on floors this year. 

Read Aryan Khan speaks about directing his father Shah Rukh Khan, taking actor's inputs: 'He makes entire crew feel...'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.