Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X's jacket worth Rs 2 lakh, worn by Shah Rukh Khan at IPL, sold out in hours

Shah Rukh wearing Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X's jacket

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting his son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL X. Aryan’s brand has created a huge buzz on the internet and the sale of D'Yavol X went live on April 30. The brand's collection includes casual wear, funky t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan were also spotted wearing the brand’s hoodie and t-shirt with X printed on it and later it got cleared that it is from SRK’s son’s brand.

As the sale of Aryan Khan's brand’s collection was opened to the public, fans were shocked to know the prices and it even started a meme fest on Twitter. The X collection which was introduced to the audience had each jacket priced at Rs 2,00,555. However, one of the items that sold out quickly was Shah Rukh Khan’s signature X jacket that he was spotted wearing at the IPL while he was cheering for his team. Suhana Khan was also spotted wearing a t-shirt from his brother’s luxury brand while cheering for KKR in the IPL. As many as 30 pieces were sold for a total of Rs 60,16,650.

Taking to their official Instagram account, DÝavol X thanked the people for a grand response and wrote, " To those of you who got your hands on our Signature X jacket - the special package is heading your way! A special thank you to everyone who experienced issues with our payment gateways and persevered. The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!"

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a great fan following and one of his fans also claimed to have bought D’YAVOL X pieces for his whole family which cost him a whopping Rs 6,95,965. He shared the screenshot on Twitter as proof.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and is scheduled to release on June 2. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on December 22.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut in the entertainment industry with a web series titled Stardom which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. One of the writers of the web series is Lior Raz and it is scheduled to go on floors this year.

