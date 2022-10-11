Aryan Khan looks dapper with Suhana Khan at International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai, photos go viral

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted attending the inaugural session of the International League T20 on Monday in Dubai. Aryan posted the images from the event on his Instagram and even posed with sister Suhana from the venue.
Aryan was spotted with an all-black look with a black T-Shirt, jacket and jeans. Whereas, Suhana was spotted wearing a blue bodycon dress with a white sling bag. Aryan shared the images with the caption, "What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season."
As soon as Jr Khan posted the picture, it went viral in no time. A user wrote, "Mashallah." Another user wrote, "Such elegant siblings!" One of the users wrote, "Ahhh aryan I'm so so lucky that's liked your picture first you don't know I'm biggest fan of yours." A netizen wrote, "Why so handsome."
Suhana Khan will soon be making her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the movie, Suhana will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies, the highly anticipated Netflix film from director Zoya Akhtar, has actor Mihir Ahuja excited with anticipation. The Indian adaption, which takes place against the backdrop of the Anglo-Indian community in India, is hailed as a new spin on the 1960s' The Archies Comics. Mihir recently talked about working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.
When asked if he felt starry air with the starkids, he told Hindustan Times, “Bilkul bhi nahin (not at all)!” “We all did workshops together. Everyone is a brilliant actor on set and our chemistry was great even during the workshop.” “I am being very honest, it’s just like how I do masti with my every co-star. When we were shooting in Ooty, everyone was having fun. So there was nothing like that sort. Because we are all creators, actors and artists. So when we meet, we just want to create something (with our craft) irrespective of the background we come from, we don’t keep these things in mind. We are just happy working together,” he added. The Archies will release in Netflix on 2023.