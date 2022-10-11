Aryan Khan looks dapper with Suhana Khan at International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai, photos go viral

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted attending the inaugural session of the International League T20 on Monday in Dubai. Aryan posted the images from the event on his Instagram and even posed with sister Suhana from the venue.

Aryan was spotted with an all-black look with a black T-Shirt, jacket and jeans. Whereas, Suhana was spotted wearing a blue bodycon dress with a white sling bag. Aryan shared the images with the caption, "What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season."

Here are the photos

As soon as Jr Khan posted the picture, it went viral in no time. A user wrote, "Mashallah." Another user wrote, "Such elegant siblings!" One of the users wrote, "Ahhh aryan I'm so so lucky that's liked your picture first you don't know I'm biggest fan of yours." A netizen wrote, "Why so handsome."

Suhana Khan will soon be making her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the movie, Suhana will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies, the highly anticipated Netflix film from director Zoya Akhtar, has actor Mihir Ahuja excited with anticipation. The Indian adaption, which takes place against the backdrop of the Anglo-Indian community in India, is hailed as a new spin on the 1960s' The Archies Comics. Mihir recently talked about working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.