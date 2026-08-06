Aryabhatt Ka Zero movie review: Himansh Kohli, Shilpa Shinde bring comical twist to 12th Fail hangover IAS saga, but Ravi Kishan steals the show

Aryabhatt Ka Zero pleasantly surprises because it's led by a talented ensemble cast, with quirky one-liners, and a concept that brings a quirky twist to the whole UPSC/IAS aspirant saga.

Director: Kamal Chandra

Cast: Himansh Kohli, Ravi Kishan, Sonnalli Seygall, Shilpa Shinde, Rajesh Sharma

Runtime: 1 hr 54 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Aryabhatt Ka Zero synopsis

Brahmagupt Srivastava aka Baggu (Himansh Kohli), an unemployed young man from a lower middle-class family in Uttarakhand, is mocked for being a 'zero' in his family. His father, Aryabhatt Srivastava (Neeraj Sood), works as a Class IV government employee. After losing his girlfriend Rinku (Sonnalli Seygall), Baggu decides to crack the UPSC examination and become a District Magistrate. However, repeated failures, unfortunate circumstances, and society's constant judgment keep pushing him back. Will he be able to crack the exam and prove his worth? That forms the crux of the movie.

First impression of Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Shehnaaz Gill rightly said in my interview, "Don't judge a film by its trailer or teaser." When I saw the trailer of the film, what impressed me was the ensemble cast and their comical approach to the serious situations. However, I thought that it would be a desperate attempt to recreate a 12th Fail or even Tere Ishk Mein, with humour. However, after watching the film, it again made me believe in the concept of 'Chota packet, bada dhamaka'.

What works in the favour of Aryabhatt Ka Zero?

The biggest strength of the movie is that it comes with little-to-no expectations. Even after watching the trailer, you might be keen to watch the film. But once the movie starts, it keeps getting better. The drama looks raw, real; the situations are funny, but not deliberately loud or on-the-face. The silly one-liners of Ravi Kishan go well with the narrative. A serious topic like cracking the UPSC exam can also be treated in a comical manner. This treatment also works beautifully.

Here's the trailer of Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Another strong point is the talented ensemble cast. Himansh Kohli, the boy from Yaariyan, has shown good maturity. Sonnalli as Rinku looks charming and surrendered to the script. Gopal Datt continues captivating the screen with his effortless comic timing. Ravi Kishan, the man, the sensation, continues to overpower others here as well. Shilpa Shinde, Rajesh Sharma, Darshana Banik, and Neeraj Sood shine despite their limited scope. The director, Kamal Chandra, and writer, Tariq Mohammad, have tried to give a good twist to a mundane story, and it deserves a mention.

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What are the shortcomings of the film?

The biggest weak point for me was the lack of buzz that it deserves. Thanks to my YouTube algorithm, which suggested its trailer to me. But there's no buzz for this film. No on-ground buzz, despite Ravi and Shilpa's popularity. The lacklustre music is also another reason for the lack of awareness of the movie. Even in the film, none of the songs leave the desired impact. The second half demands heavy-duty emotional moments, but it somehow lacks the impact. The climax is good, but predictable to an extent. At times, the editing also looks rushed. The drama, especially in the second half, could have been extended for a good 15 minutes.

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Final Verdict

Aryabhatt Ka Zero is a surprise for sure. It's not just a film about success; it is about finding self-worth after repeated failures. The film delivers a noble message, without becoming preachy, and with a constant smile and frequent giggles. It may not rely on larger-than-life moments, but its emotional honesty and relatable plot make it a deserving watch.