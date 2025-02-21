After Prateik Babbar's wedding, Arya Babbar made a rare statement about his father Raj Babbar and his stepmom Smita Patil's relationship.

The Babbars have been in the news, ever since Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Sanya Sagar, and didn't invite his father, Raj Babbar, and stepbrother Arya Babbar in the ceremony. Now, Arya Babbar has made a big statement about his father's love affair with Prateik's mother, the late Smita Patil.

During his recent stand-up performance, Arya emphasised that Raj and Smita's relationship wasn't just an affair, it was 'pure love'. He also recalled, how at a very young age, he would dodge media reporters who would ask him about his father's love life. As quoted by Indian Express, Arya said, "When I was 6-7 years old, I used to enjoy playing hide and seek but I wasn’t playing hide and seek with my friends, I was playing it with the media. They would pop out of anywhere, throw a microphone in my face and ask me, ‘Your father is having an affair. how do you feel?"

Arya further added that due to Raj's relationship with Smita, his bond with the veteran actor was affected. "That wasn’t an affair. That was genuine pure love that Papa and Smita ma felt for each other. As a family, we understood and respected that relationship, and accepted it. But when you are 6-7 years old, you don’t understand all of this. And it was because of this, that my relationship with my father was strained. Because I couldn’t get it."

At last Arya, in his humourous tone, said, "Now that I am 43 and I have been married for 8-9 years, I understand, ‘Baap itna bhi galat nahi tha (Dad wasn’t that wrong)’."

Arya Babbar on Raj Babbar's reaction to being ignored at Prateik Babbar's wedding

While speaking to SCREEN, Arya Babbar opened up about not getting invited to his brother's wedding and said, "Somewhere we as a family must have failed him. Not inviting other members of our family, my mother (Nadira Babbar), my sister (Juhi Babbar), or me could be condonable: maybe we have failed him as a family, although we have never treated him as a stepbrother. Lekin chalo, shaayad humse koi bhool ho gayi ho (Perhaps, we made a mistake). But Papa? Not inviting our Papa, his Papa (Raj Babbar)… how can he do this? Papa is very very hurt. By doing this, Prateik has hurt his mother, the great Smita Patilji, as well. If he stops to think for a moment, he would know that his mother, whom he respects and loves so much, must be very hurt. Would she want this?"