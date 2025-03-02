This actor got divorced three years after his marriage, and surprisingly, it wasn’t due to an extramarital affair, but rather because of a dog.

The corridors of Bollywood are often filled with news of marriages and divorces. Every year, several celebrities go through divorces, which are typically caused by arguments or extramarital affairs. However, there's one actor whose divorce happened because of a dog.

Arunoday Singh, who married Canadian Lee Elton. Their wedding took place on December 13, 2016, in a royal ceremony in Bhopal. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last long, and they got divorced. Arunoday explained the reason behind their divorce.

This actor got divorced three years after his marriage, and surprisingly, it wasn’t due to an extramarital affair, but rather because of a dog. We are talking about actor

Actor Arunoday Singh loves keeping dogs, and his Instagram is filled with pictures of him with his pets. When he married Lee Elton, he had dogs living with them at home. However, the dogs often fought and barked, which started to disturb his wife. This became a source of constant arguments between the couple, eventually leading to their divorce.

The constant noise from the dogs led to increased arguments between Arunoday Singh and his wife. The fights escalated so much that Arunoday decided to divorce his wife. He filed for divorce in family court, and by 2019, their divorce was finalized. It has been six years since the actor's divorce, and he is now 42 years old, still remaining single.

Arunoday Singh started his acting career with the 2009 film Sikandar. In 2011, he appeared in Ye Saali Zindagi, and went on to work in several notable films such as Jism 2, Main Tera Hero, Mr. X, Blackmail, and Mohenjo Daro. His performance in the ALT Balaji web series Apharan was particularly appreciated. The actor will soon be seen in the film Shreeman, which is expected to release in 2026, according to reports.