Aruna Irani shared that since Mehmood never addressed their marriage rumours, it negatively impacted her career, as the veteran actress stopped getting work after their break-up.

Mehmood had an extramarital affair with Aruna Irani. In her recent interview, Aruna shared that when she entered the Hindi film industry, she wasn't getting much work, and hence, was asked to woo Mehmood, who was among the top stars at that time. The actress eventually fell in love with the comedian, but the two broke up after Mehmood maintained silence over their relationship.

Talking to Lehren Retro, Aruna said, "Dance director Suresh Bhatt told me ‘tu Mehmood ko ghaas dal (You woo Mehmood), only he can get you work.’ But there also I kept saying yes and no to Mehmood (refusing his advances), but he started giving me work even on those basis and slowly I developed a soft corner for him. Through him I saw money, fame, name and I thought ‘Mein kab tak iss aadmi ko bewkoof banaugi (Till when will I make this man a fool). Then we became friends and then more than friends, but that was it with him."

The veteran actress added that since Mehmood never addressed their marriage rumours, it negatively impacted her career as she stated, "Vinod Khanna asked Mehmood if I can play his heroine in a film. He asked Mehmood if we both have been married. Mehmood just looked at me and smiled and didn’t say anything. So he made my career also and ruined it also."

Aruna also shared that even though she wanted to marry Mehmood, he refused to marry her and even stopped working with her. "His family prevented him from working with me and so he stopped working with me." The actress mentioned that she stopped getting work after their break-up as she concluded, "I didn’t have a relation with him after that but I had the responsibility of my family and I focused on that. Nobody was giving me work after this break up. I started doing songs. I never had the complex that I am doing songs after playing the lead heroine. I just wanted to get out and earn."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aruna Irani was last seen in the 2025 historical action drama Kesari Veer. Released last month in May 2025, the film bombed at the box office. It starred Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma in the leading roles.

