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Arun Govil makes shocking statement on Ranbir Kapoor facing backlash to play Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'Nobody wants to see another Rama'

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Arun Govil makes shocking statement on Ranbir Kapoor facing backlash to play Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'Nobody wants to see another Rama'

Arun Govil, the iconic Lord Rama of Indian television, has finally reacted to the backlash Ranbir Kapoor is facing for playing Lord Rama in Ramayana Part One.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 30, 2026, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : DNA Web Team

Arun Govil makes shocking statement on Ranbir Kapoor facing backlash to play Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'Nobody wants to see another Rama'
Ranbir Kapoor and Arun Govil as Lord Rama (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is among the most-awaited films of 2026. The first look of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has received mixed responses, particularly the casting decision of Ranbir as Maryada Purshotam Ram, which met with mixed to negative reactions. Although the scale is grand, the vision of Nitesh and producer Namit Malhotra got criticised. Now, actor Arun Govil, who has immortalised Lord Rama in television with Ramanand Sagar's classic series Ramayan, has now reacted to the backlash of Ranbir's casting. For the unversed, in the Ramayana, Arun plays King Dasharatha.

Arun Govil on Ranbir playing Rama in Ramayana

While speaking to Variety India, Govil shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and shared, "As Rama, I won’t be able to tell you anything about him, but he is a good actor, there is no doubt about that. He is also a fine human being. As I said earlier, every actor pursues every character in their own way. And he must have played Lord Rama in his unique way."

Arun Govil on why Ranbir is getting backlash for playing Lord Rama

Arun isn't unaware of the backlash Ramayana is getting, especially with Ranbir facing brickbats for playing Lord Rama. "That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people," Arun confessed. He further added, "Nobody wants to see another Rama. You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time."

Arun went on to reveal that in the interior parts of India, there are photos of Lord Rama with his face. He added, "Even today, in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them. So, for me, to talk about an actor’s performance as Lord Rama doesn’t feel right." Ramayana Part One will be released in Diwali this year, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027. 

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