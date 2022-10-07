Arun Bali death: Neena Gupta pays homage to Goodbye co-star, says 'so glad we got...'

Arun Bali

Veteran Bollywood and Television actor Arun Bali passed away on October 7, and his last film, Goodbye was also released on the same day. Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta in the lead. Coincidently, Neena collaborated with Arun even at the start of her career. Thus, the Badhaai Ho star penned a heartfelt note on Bali's demise.

On her Instagram, Neena shared a photo from her series, Parampara. In the still, we can see a young Neena sitting with a Sadhu (played by Arun) at the stairs of a temple. With the photo, Neena wrote, "Goodbye #ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye."

Here's the post

Arun Bali died at the age of 79. Reportedly, he was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. Actress Nilu Kohli expressed her grief at the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali as he departed for his heavenly abode after suffering from illness since long on Friday. Nilu had worked with him in the recently released film Goodbye, which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

For the unversed, Arun Bali essays the role of Neena Gupta's father in the movie. Reacting to the unfortunate departure of the senior actor, Nilu shared a picture in which she and Arun can be seen along with the film's cast. She wrote in the caption, "I am too shocked. I knew it was going to happen because he was very unwell. I tried calling his number but unfortunately, we couldn't connect. At the moment, I don't know what to say."

Arun Bali has been featured in numerous film and television series. He essayed the role of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, became Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan's soap opera Swabhimaan and also played the role of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal in the critically acclaimed film Hey Ram.