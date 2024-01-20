Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

Yami Gautam's action-packed avatar in Article 370 teaser impresses fans.

Yami Gautam is all set to start 2024 with a bang with her upcoming movie Article 370. The makers released an intriguing, action-packed teaser of the film leaving fans excited to see Yami in action.

On Saturday, the makers of Article 370 treated Yami Gautam’s fans with a thrilling teaser of the film. The teaser gave a glimpse of Yami’s fierce character all set to fight the business of terrorism, and corruption in Kashmir. Yami is playing the role of an intelligence agent who yearns for the special status given to Kashmir to be revoked. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Yami’s action-packed avatar. The teaser ends with Yami Gautam pointing a gun at someone with blood coming out from her nose and a voiceover announcing that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status will be abrogated. Taking to their Instagram account, Jio Studios shared the teaser of Article 370 and wrote, “Ek desh, ek samvidhan. #Article370Teaser is out now. Releasing in theatres on February 23.

Netizens were impressed with Yami Gautam’s action-packed avatar and shared their excitement for the film in the comment section. One of the comments read, “eagerly waiting to watch this.” Another wrote, “High expectations after URI.” Another fan commented, “this is absolutely thrilling.” Another user wrote, “Yami in action looks great.” Another comment read, “Another blockbuster loading for Yami.” Another wrote, “can’t wait to watch this movie. Yami looks fire.”

Article 370 is a high-octane, action political drama, that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. Helmed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun among others in key roles. Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Aditya, who is Yami's husband, directed her in the 2019 action blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23.