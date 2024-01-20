Headlines

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

9 low budget south Indian films that smashed box office records

Health benefits of eating kiwi

Players to record most centuries in U19 ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Bollywood villain who trained Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, quit films, became alcoholic; died a painful death at 47

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

Yami Gautam's action-packed avatar in Article 370 teaser impresses fans.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 09:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yami Gautam is all set to start 2024 with a bang with her upcoming movie Article 370. The makers released an intriguing, action-packed teaser of the film leaving fans excited to see Yami in action. 

On Saturday, the makers of Article 370 treated Yami Gautam’s fans with a thrilling teaser of the film. The teaser gave a glimpse of Yami’s fierce character all set to fight the business of terrorism, and corruption in Kashmir. Yami is playing the role of an intelligence agent who yearns for the special status given to Kashmir to be revoked. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Yami’s action-packed avatar. The teaser ends with Yami Gautam pointing a gun at someone with blood coming out from her nose and a voiceover announcing that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status will be abrogated. Taking to their Instagram account, Jio Studios shared the teaser of Article 370 and wrote, “Ek desh, ek samvidhan. #Article370Teaser is out now. Releasing in theatres on February 23.

Netizens were impressed with Yami Gautam’s action-packed avatar and shared their excitement for the film in the comment section. One of the comments read, “eagerly waiting to watch this.” Another wrote, “High expectations after URI.” Another fan commented, “this is absolutely thrilling.” Another user wrote, “Yami in action looks great.” Another comment read, “Another blockbuster loading for Yami.” Another wrote, “can’t wait to watch this movie. Yami looks fire.”

Article 370 is a high-octane, action political drama, that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. Helmed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun among others in key roles. Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Aditya, who is Yami's husband, directed her in the 2019 action blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE