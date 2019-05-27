'Article 15' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana's film on Badaun gangrape and murder is haunting

The much-awaited teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is out. The film helmed by Anubhav Sinha is based on Article 15 of Indian Constitution which prohibits the state from discriminating any citizen on the ground of any religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them. In the teaser, Ayushmann, who plays the role of a cop for the first time is seen talking about the issues related to Article 15.

The film is an investigative thriller set against the backdrop of the notorious Badaun gangrape and murder case which took place in the year 2014. Article 15 has a hard-hitting message of 'Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge'. Though only two glimpses of Ayushmann are shown, his strong narration makes the teaser more intense. In one of the scenes, the talented actor is seen staring at the photo frame of both Mahatma Gandhi (Father of the Nation) and BR Ambedkar (Father of the Constitution of India).

Check out the teaser below:

Earlier today, the poster of Article 15 was unveiled in which reflection of two girls hanging are seen citing the disturbing Badaun gangrape and murder case.

The trailer for Article 15 will be out on May 30, 2019.

Apart from Ayushmann, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 28, 2019. This is the first outing of Ayushmann and Anubhav on the big screen.