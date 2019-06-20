‘Article 15 does not show any community in a bad light’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Article 15 has piqued the audience’s curiosity ever since its trailer was released last month. Backed by Zee Studios and helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the title of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is inspired by Article 15 of the Constitution of India that prohibits discrimination of any kind. The investigative cop drama, reportedly based on the 2014 Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) rape case that made national headlines, also comments on the Indian caste system.

Of late, the movie has been mired in controversy as the Brahmin community from UP allegedly feels that it shows them in a bad light. Reportedly, Parshuram Sena, a Brahmin outfit has questioned the reason for 'tweaking' the Badaun rape case and showing the accused as those belonging to their community with the intent to defame it.

Ayushmann, who has been following the reports, has a request to those who are judging the film’s intent even before its release. He states, “Our movie does not take any sides, it has no intention to showcase any community in a bad light and has been certified by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), which has its own set of guidelines.”

The actor in Article 15

The trailer of the hard-hitting film shows him investigating the gang-rape and murder of two Dalit girls after they demand a meagre raise of Rs 3. “Our film is ‘inspired’ by real events and is not based on a particular incident. It is an amalgamation of a series of events happening in our country,” he says, adding, “Yes, it’s hard-hitting and it will make you uncomfortable, but it’s a real movie. It’s an investigative drama and a relevant film for India and its youth. I urge everyone to watch the film first and not make any assumptions about the director’s vision and intent.”

Article 15, which features an ensemble cast comprising Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar and Zeeshan Ayyub, releases on June 28.