'Article 15' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film does steady business on the first weekend

After a decent start at the box-office, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 witnessed a 50% jump on its second day. As per reports in Box Office India, the film had made about Rs 4.75 crore on its opening day and about Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. The film revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls in the rural area of the country, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer.

Now as per reports in the trading website, Article 15 showed decent growth on Sunday by minting Rs 7.75 crore. Ayushmann's film made slightly more on Sunday than its first two days of the release. Now, the total collections for the first weekend are Rs 19.75 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the production figures stating, "#Article15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its biz... #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: â‚¹ 20.04 cr. India biz."

#Article15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its biz... #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: â‚¹ 20.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, talking about Article 15, Ayushmann earlier said, "I feel this has been the most consuming and the toughest role I have ever played in my career. I have never played a cop but this role was very physically demanding, at the same time."

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Sumbul Touqeer in pivotal roles.