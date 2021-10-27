Arslan Goni's birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Sussanne Khan is going VIRAL - see post

We can't help but wonder if this was Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan's way of making their rumoured relationship official?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan celebrated her 43rd birthday on October 26. While many celebrities took to social media to wish Sussanne on her special day, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni seems to have grabbed the headlines with his sweet birthday wish.

On Tuesday, Arslan Goni took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Sussanne Khan and penned a special note alongside it. "Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love,"

In reply to Arslan's sweet note, Sussanne took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’."

While the exchange of sweet nothings is adorable, we can't help but wonder if this was Arslan and Sussanne's way of making their rumoured relationship official?

This is not the first time Arslan and Sussanne have dropped comments or shared photos with each other on social media. It has been a while since rumour mills have been abuzz with the news of Sussanne and Arslan dating. And we think the rumoured couple is more than happy to make it official now.

Earlier, a source close to the rumoured couple was quoted telling Pinkvilla in an interview in April, "They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan and Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly."