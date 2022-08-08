Arslan Goni opens up about his wedding rumours with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Headlines

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Special millets thali, daal baati, litthi chokha: Check list of delicacies from across India to be served at G20 summit

Hydration for heart health: Can drinking enough water reduce cardiovascular disease risk? Know truth

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Special millets thali, daal baati, litthi chokha: Check list of delicacies from across India to be served at G20 summit

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arslan Goni opens up about his wedding rumours with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Recently, a report claimed that Arslan Goni and Sussane Khan are going to get married very soon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arslan Goni avoids discussing his private affairs or his connection with interior designer Sussanne Khan who is Hrithik's ex-wife. The actor also finds it amusing since a recent rumour stated the couple was about to wed in a secret ceremony.

Recently, a report claimed that the couple plans to get married very soon. Reacting to this, he said, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this”.

“I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan…. I have no zero comments on that,” he adds.

He then said, “I have not sat down and consciously decided to not talk about my personal life. I anyway don’t like talking about my personal life, even with my friends. I am that sort of a person. And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life.”

He continues, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something”.

For the unversed, the two were recently spotted partying with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra BJP leader vows protest against Rahul Gandhi over VD Savarkar views

'Not worth taking chance': EX-PCB chief Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to drop this star player for IND vs PAK clash

World's highest paid comedian charges Rs 160 crore a film; more than Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Pakistan: Imran Khan to be released on bail after Islamabad HC suspends conviction in Toshakhana case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE