Arslan Goni opens up about his wedding rumours with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Recently, a report claimed that Arslan Goni and Sussane Khan are going to get married very soon.

Arslan Goni avoids discussing his private affairs or his connection with interior designer Sussanne Khan who is Hrithik's ex-wife. The actor also finds it amusing since a recent rumour stated the couple was about to wed in a secret ceremony.

Recently, a report claimed that the couple plans to get married very soon. Reacting to this, he said, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this”.

“I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kahan…. I have no zero comments on that,” he adds.

He then said, “I have not sat down and consciously decided to not talk about my personal life. I anyway don’t like talking about my personal life, even with my friends. I am that sort of a person. And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life.”

He continues, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something”.

For the unversed, the two were recently spotted partying with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.