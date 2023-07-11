Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

Headlines

Talking about outsiders in the Hindi film industry, Arshad Warsi said, "You give one flop, you are doomed; you have to struggle all the way again to get back."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Arshad Warsi has been earning accolades for his sincere performance as the forensic expert Dhananjay Rajput in the crime thriller Asur 2, which is streaming on JioCinema. The psychological thriller show Asur 2, which returned for its second season after three years, also stars Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh in the leading roles.

In a recent interview, Arshad shared his opinion on nepotism in the Hindi film industry, saying that the star kids are given more chances even if their films don't succeed at the box office. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the Asur actor said, "It is a sad thing but what can you do? There is a certain segment of actors, who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes, I am talking about kids connected to the film industry. Then there are people who are not connected to the industry. I can’t complain, the film industry has given me a lot, and I love it and I thank them all the time."

"I literally, every morning, thank Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, because of them I have got what I have got. So, nothing against the industry but this is the norm. I am not even complaining, I accept it. The sad part is I probably would do the same things with my kids. But yes, it is a difficult thing. You have a segment of actors who will get multiple chances to give a hit and then you have another segment who do not get that. You give one flop, you are doomed; you have to struggle all the way again to get back. So that is a sad part", Arshad concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in the action-comedy film Bachchhan Paandey, released in March last year. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh, the film was the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. But instead of the original being a superhit, Bachchhan Paandey was a massive failure at the box office.

READ | Here's why Arshad Warsi still doesn't feel part of the industry even after 27 years: 'Every time I give a flop...'

 

