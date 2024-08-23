Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Animals that have most babies at once

Animals that have most babies at once

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गा��ंव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi has been receiving constant hate and abuse online from Prabhas fans after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment
Arshad Warsi/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arshad Warsi has become the latest victim of online abuse and troll after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Since his remark went viral on social media, Prabhas fans have been targeting the Munna Bhai MBBS actor on his Instagram account with hateful comments on his posts.

To tackle this negativity, Arshad has disabled the comments section on his most recent photo on Instagram. His latest post shows him clicking a selfie in front of the Indian National flag. The photo also features his wife Maria Goretti and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi. "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY....Jai Hind", the actor had captioned his click.

The Jolly LLB actor continues to receive abusive and negative comments on his other posts on Instagram. One of them reads, "Prabhas one day collection > Your career", while another Prabhas fan wrote, "Why did you turn off comments of your recent posts. First think before if you have eligibility to talk about Prabhas. This time it's warning only, from next YOU WON'T LIVE."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

What did Arshad Warsi say?

Talking about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad had said on Unfiltered by Samdish, "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)." Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles.

Some netizens are even supporting Arshad Warsi, leading to a social media war between fans of Bollywood and Tollywood. After Telugu star Nani said that this must be most publicity that Arshad had received in his life, he realised his mistake, praised Arshad's work, and said that he regrets his choice of words.

READ | Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘In our part of the world...': EAM Jaishankar to foreign press on PM Modi-Putin hug

‘In our part of the world...': EAM Jaishankar to foreign press on PM Modi-Putin hug

Two-year-old boy diagnosed with rare vaccine-derived polio infection; know about this disease

Two-year-old boy diagnosed with rare vaccine-derived polio infection; know about this disease

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement