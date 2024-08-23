Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi has been receiving constant hate and abuse online from Prabhas fans after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD.

Arshad Warsi has become the latest victim of online abuse and troll after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Since his remark went viral on social media, Prabhas fans have been targeting the Munna Bhai MBBS actor on his Instagram account with hateful comments on his posts.

To tackle this negativity, Arshad has disabled the comments section on his most recent photo on Instagram. His latest post shows him clicking a selfie in front of the Indian National flag. The photo also features his wife Maria Goretti and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi. "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY....Jai Hind", the actor had captioned his click.

The Jolly LLB actor continues to receive abusive and negative comments on his other posts on Instagram. One of them reads, "Prabhas one day collection > Your career", while another Prabhas fan wrote, "Why did you turn off comments of your recent posts. First think before if you have eligibility to talk about Prabhas. This time it's warning only, from next YOU WON'T LIVE."

What did Arshad Warsi say?

Talking about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad had said on Unfiltered by Samdish, "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)." Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles.

Some netizens are even supporting Arshad Warsi, leading to a social media war between fans of Bollywood and Tollywood. After Telugu star Nani said that this must be most publicity that Arshad had received in his life, he realised his mistake, praised Arshad's work, and said that he regrets his choice of words.

