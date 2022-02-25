Search icon
Arshad Warsi deletes tweet after facing criticism for explaining Russia-Ukraine crisis with 'Golmaal' meme

Many people chastised Arshad Warsi for being 'insensitive,' calling his tweet on Ukraine-Russia crisis 'abhorrent and distasteful.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Bollywood star Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a meme from his film Golmaal in the middle of the recent Russia-Ukraine war. He labelled America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held portions of Ukraine in a video featuring himself, Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen. He described the meme as "self-explanatory... Golmaal was a film that was extremely ahead of its time."

 

The meme was not warmly received by the Twittersphere. Many people chastised him for being 'insensitive,' calling his tweet 'abhorrent and distasteful.' The actor later deleted the tweet,

 

 

 

 

For the uninitiated, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday and issued a terrifying warning to Russia's Western allies, according to the Daily Mail. As Putin warned that Russia would launch a military attack on Ukraine, explosions were reported in Kiev, Ukraine's capital.

 

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said on a television broadcast.

 

When Putin announced the invasion on Russian airwaves Wednesday night, the UN Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting.

 

The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union on Thursday unveiled more sanctions on Russia on top of those imposed earlier this week, aiming to freeze the country`s banks, government and elite out of the global financial system.

 

The invasion has drawn protests in the United States, Europe and within Russia itself, where authorities detained hundreds of demonstrators who took to the streets on Thursday.

