Arshad Warsi calls his popular character Circuit 'stupid,' reveals why he did 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Actor Arshad Warsi became a household name after acing the role of Munna Bhai's (Sanjay Dutt) sidekick Circuit. The actor got immense popularity with the 2003 film 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' and it gave the perfect push to Warsi's gloomy career. The character of Circuit is regarded as one of the popular comic characters, but Arshad Warsi feels his character had nothing substantial, and it was stupid.

While interacting with Indian Express for his upcoming entertainer Bachchhan Pandey, Arshad said that the only reason he did Munna Bhai was the actor Sanjay Dutt. He further stated that even director Rajkumar Hirani knew that it is a stupid role and it was reflected in the script itself. Warsi even added that actor Makrand Deshpande refused the role for the same reason. Arshad reprised the role in the sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' and as the predecessor, he was considered as 'scene-stealer performer' by the audience. Interestingly, his role is also mentioned in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchhan Pandey.'

Arshad adds that he listen to any script as an audience member. 'Would I want to see what I am doing?' The 'Dhamaal' actor reveals that after listening to the story, he goes with his gut feeling before accepting or rejecting any film. While discussing 'Bachchhan Pandey' with IANS, Arshad said that he just heard Farhad's narration, and at that moment he decided to do the film. The Sehar actor shared that even Farhad had a lot of faith in them and his character. That's why they had multiple creative discussions during the making of the film.

Apart from Akshay and Arshad, 'Bachchhan Pandey' stars Kriti Sanon, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh will be seen in pivotal roles. The Farhad Samjhi directorial will hit cinemas tomorrow.