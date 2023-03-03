Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Arshad Warsi breaks silence after SEBI ban, says 'lost all our hard-earned money'

After SEBI reportedly banned Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti and 31 other entities, the actor has broken the silence over the news. Warsi revealed that he didn't make any profit, but suffered a huge loss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

Arshad Warsi breaks silence after SEBI ban, says 'lost all our hard-earned money'
Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti have landed in trouble. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly banned several entities, including Arshad, Maria, YouTuber Manish Mishra and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast - Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal and Varun Media - from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels recommending investors to buy the company`s shares

According to the interim order, Arshad Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh, and Maria Goretti earned a profit of Rs 37.56 lakh. However, Arshad took to Twitter and requested everyone not to believe in hearsay. He also mentioned that he and his wife lack knowledge of the stock market.

In the post he wrote, "Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many others, lost all our hardearned money."

Here's the tweet

The investigation began after SEBI received complaints alleging that certain entities were engaging in price manipulation and offloading shares of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. According to SEBI, these organisations were involved in a managed scheme to persuade unwary investors to purchase assets in Sadhna Broadcast, which caused an unusual rise in the scrip's price and ultimately led to the sale of shares at inflated rates, resulting in illegal profits at the expense of the new investors.

The decision was made as a result of complaints SEBI received about alleged price fixing and share unloading by particular businesses in the Sadhna Broadcast scrip. According to the complaints, false YouTube videos with misleading content were being shared to entice investors.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.