#ArrestJubinNautiyal starts trending after Jubin Nautiyal announces his US concert, know why

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Credit: Jubin Nautiyal/Instagram

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has given many hit Bollywood songs, has found himself in the middle of controversies after announcing his US concert. As soon as the singer announced his international concert, #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending on Twitter.

The singer is making headlines for the wrong reasons as his latest announcement about his concert left netizens in anger. Actually, as per the media reports, his US concert will be organised by Jai Singh, who has connections with a banned Khalistani troupe.

As soon as this news went viral, netizens took to Instagram and slammed the singer. 

Earlier, according to the Bombay Times, while talking about his wedding rumours with Nikita, Jubin said, “they are deafeningly silent on the subject. Since her appearance on the TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,’ Nikita has been a friend of his. When Jubin sang a song in that show, they got to know one other well. Nikita and Jubin had been interacting at a Juhu cafe for a long time. He stated that he will not reveal whether or not they are dating because one thing leads to another and they do not wish to be the centre of attention.”

Previously, Nikita shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains." Jubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well.”

Nikita has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ and Dream Girl, as well as films like Gold and Kabir Singh. Jubin, on the other hand, has sung in films such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Raabta’, among others.

 

 

