Arpita Khan Sharma posts photo of her 'khandaan'; check out who all appear in the family pic

Salman Khan and his undying love for family has become quite obvious over the past few years. The actor, much like his father Salim Khan, is responsible for bringing the family together at special occasions.

Even on the professional front, Salman Khan works within his family, in movies produced by his production house Salman Khan Films. The production house is named under his mother Salma Khan. It was thus only obvious that Salman would shine the brightest in family photos. He, of course, gained all attention in the latest photo of the khandaan, shared by his loving sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

In this photo, we could see Ayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri pose together. Arpita used three words to describe the picture-perfect family photo. She captioned the photo by writing, "Thankful, Grateful, Blessed."

See her post here:

Arpita Khan Sharma recently even caught up with good friends Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. She and Ayush are expecting their second child soon. The couple is blessed with Ahil Sharma, who is Salman Khan's favourite member in the khandaan.