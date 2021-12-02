Arpita Khan Sharma breaks silence on reports of Salman Khan, family attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Meanwhile, preparations for the much-hyped marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

The buzz around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been getting stronger with each passing day. While there's been much excitement among the star couple's fans, there's curiosity too to know the details about the wedding including the guest list, decors, outfits the bride and grooms will wear among other things.

While several media outlets have come up with their tentative guest lists as per sources, there has been speculation about a formal invite being sent by Katrina to Salman and his sisters. There were reports that even Salman Khan's family had been invited and that they would all be attending Katrina and Vicky's grand wedding.

Now, as per an India Today report, when the media outlet contacted Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and asked her whether they had received an invite from Katrina Kaif for her grand wedding in Rajasthan, Arpita denied it.

Rubbishing reports of receiving an invite, Arpita Khan Sharma was quoted telling the portal, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

The report also quoted a source that said that no invitation had been sent to the Khan family. "Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false," India Today report quoted a source.

The insider added, "Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness."

Meanwhile, preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.