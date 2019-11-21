Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma to welcome second baby on Salman Khan's birthday

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma completed five years of togetherness as a married couple recently. The couple has a son named Ahil Sharma, who is the apple of 'Khan' daan. Now, Arpita and Aayush are all set to welcome their second child. During their wedding anniversary celebrations, Arpita flaunted her baby bump and she will be delivering next month. The couple along with Ahil even enjoyed their babymoon in the Maldives recently.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Arpita is likely to welcome the baby on Salman Khan's birthday which is on December 27. She has scheduled a C-section delivery on that day at a city hospital to coincide with the superstar's birthday.

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Aayush shared a photo with Arpita and Ayush which he captioned as "It’s love that binds us .. 5 years have passed with a lot of love, laughter, travel, care and our share of ups and downs. But the best part is always having you by my side @arpitakhansharma... Happy Anniversary Baby. Shot by @kvinayak11"

While Arpita wished Aayush by writing, "We may not have it all together but, together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends to being a boyfriend to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever"