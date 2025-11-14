FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Armaan Malik, Piyush Misra postpone concerts in Delhi-NCR after Red Fort blast: 'This decision has been taken with...'

on November 15, Armaan Malik was set to perform in Delhi, while Piyush Mishra's concert was scheduled in Gurgaon. Both the events have been postponed in the wake of the car blast at Red Fort earlier this week.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Armaan Malik, Piyush Misra postpone concerts in Delhi-NCR after Red Fort blast: 'This decision has been taken with...'
Armaan Malik and Piyush Mishra
Singer Armaan Malik and actor-singer Piyush Mishra, who were scheduled to perform in Delhi and Gurugram on November 15, have now postponed their concert in the wake of the Red Fort blast. Armaan took to his social media accounts and wrote, "Delhi, I regret to inform you that my concert on November 15th has been postponed due to recent events. I promise to share more updates soon."

Along with the same, he shared a note that read, "As a mark of respect and in light of the unfortunate incident that occurred in Delhi, the Armaan Malik Live In Delhi show scheduled for November 15th, 2025 at Nexus Select Citywalk stands postponed. This decision has been taken with the safety and well-being of all attendees, artists and crew members as our utmost priority."

"We will share the new date and further details soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we urge everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions. All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date", he further added.

On the other hand, Piyush also shared that his Gurgaon show has been postponed. "Our Gurugram show on November 15 has been cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult moment and will announce  new date once safety protocols allow", his note on Instagram read.

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured in the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on the evening of November 10.

READ | Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol appeared in this 1996 film starring Dharmendra's son, director died by suicide before its release

