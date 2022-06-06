Armaan Malik collaborates with Ed Sheeran on new song 2Step, fans say 'taking India global'

Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Armaan Malik made a surprising statement on Monday, revealing that he has worked on his new song 2Step with English singer Ed Sheeran, which is set to be released on Tuesday. The song's original version was released in 2021 as part of Ed Sheeran's Equal album. The second version, starring Armaan, encapsulates the ups and downs of an artist's life and journey.

On Monday, Armaan shared the 2Step poster, which displays a butterfly against an orange backdrop, on his social media sites.

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed the birth of their second daughter. The award-winning singer posted a photo of a pair of tiny socks on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Want to let you all know we`ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Sheeran, known for his ginger hair and shy demeanour, married Seaborn in 2019, having known her since he was 11 years old. The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020. She was welcomed by the musician in a similar Instagram post with a photo of tiny socks.



Fans had welcomed the news of Ed Sheeran's second daughter with myriad of congratulatory messages and blessings, expressing joy for their new member in the family. One of the fans wrote, "OMG Ed Congratulations." Murray Cummings also commented saying, "so so happy for you all!!! The family grows." While another fan penned, "Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child! (heart emoji).". Again, another fan went on to say, "Omg Congratulations Ed and Cherry (heart emoji) Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl."