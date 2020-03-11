Armaan Malik asks fans to not worry over his latest Instagram post, says 'time reveals everything'

Armaan Malik asks fans to not worry over his latest Instagram post

Armaan Malik shocked his fans with an Instagram post, which is now the only Instagram post on his page. Soon after, the singer clarified that his fans should not worry because time reveals everything.

"Time reveals everything, don’t worry," wrote Armaan after fans started questioning him, showing panic over his act. After his post, the fans could calm down a little.

Take a look:

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. March 11, 2020

Almost a day back, Armaan had deleted his Instagram posts and added one photo which read 'I can't take it anymore.' The post caused a storm on the internet and concerned fans reached out to him, asking him not to worry.

Here's the post:

Armaan Malik recently crossed 1 million mark on Twitter and shared a happy post with his fans. Sharing his selfie, Armaan had written, "We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let’s go!!"

Armaan has worked in Bollywood films namely Pati Patni Aur Woh, Article 15, Kabir Singh, De De Pyaar De, Badla. He had also sung the Hindi version of 'Hakuna Matata' song from The Lion King which released in 2019. In an interview with DNA After Hrs, the singer had stated, "As a singer, it’s not just about the songs; projects on a whole are equally important. It makes my discography look better."