Armaan Jain grilled by ED, agency to investigate actor's financial transactions

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it is going to investigate actor Armaan Jain's financial transaction in connection to alleged money laundering case.

"We will now investigate Jain's financial transaction in connection with the money laundering case," an ED official told ANI.

The Lekar Hum Deewana Dil actor was summoned by ED today in the alleged money laundering case. Jain left the investigation agency's office in Mumbai after an hour of questioning.

He was seen avoiding the media while on his way out of the ED office. The investigating agency had earlier asked Jain to appear before them on several occasions but the actor did not show up.

Mumbai: Armaan Jain reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. He has been summoned by ED in an alleged money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/upDGQH0n1A — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

A raid was conducted at Armaan's residence on February 9, 2021, in connection to the case. It's the same day when Armaan's uncle and actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away. The raid lasted for about two and a half hours at his residence in Mumbai's Altamount road area.

Armaan was summoned in connection with the Tops Grup case which is being investigated by the agency. As per reports, Jain is a close friend to Vihang Sarnaik, the son of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Vihang is being probed in the case by ED currently and Armaan's name cropped up.

ED had conducted a raid at Pratap Sarnaik's office in Mumbai in November 2020. Along with Vihang, Pratap's younger son Purvesh was also called for questioning by ED.

Reports have it; ED excused Rima to leave for Kapoor residence on hearing upon her brother Rajiv's death. However, Armaan and his wife joined the family after the raid was completed.

(With inputs from ANI)