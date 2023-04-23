Armaan Jain, Annisa Malhotra Jain welcome baby boy Rana; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor congratulate couple

Armaan Jain-Annisa Jain

On Sunday, April 23, actor Armaan Jain and his wife, model and influencer Annisa Malhotra Jain became parents to baby boy. Aadar Jain and other family members shared the news on their social media and congratulated the parents. Armaan and Annisa named their boy Rana, and their families, the Kapoors and Jains are elated to welcome the newest member.

Here's Aadar Jain's post on Armaan and Annisa's baby Rana

On February 20, Armaan shared a carousel post of photos of him and Annisa and shared the news of pregnancy by captioning it, "The best is yet to come."

Here's the post

Kareena Kapoor is also excited to become an aunt of Rana. She dropped a photo of the couple and wished them saying, "proud parents my darlings."

Here's Kareena Kapoor's story

Neetu Kapoor who has become dadi (grandmother) of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Raya, has now become a granny of Rana as well.

Here's Neetu Kapoor on the arrival of Rana

Other celebrities and family members of Armaan, including Riddhima Sahani Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Aksansha Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Rajiv Adatia have congratulated the duo. Armaan Jain and Annisa Malhotra Jain had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The duo got married on February 3, 2020.