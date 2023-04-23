Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Armaan Jain, Annisa Malhotra Jain welcome baby boy Rana; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor congratulate couple

The Jains and Kapoors are elated to welcome the newest member of the family. Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Singh even congratulated Armaan Jain and Arrisa Malhotra Jain for becoming parents of a baby boy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Armaan Jain, Annisa Malhotra Jain welcome baby boy Rana; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor congratulate couple
Armaan Jain-Annisa Jain

On Sunday, April 23, actor Armaan Jain and his wife, model and influencer Annisa Malhotra Jain became parents to baby boy. Aadar Jain and other family members shared the news on their social media and congratulated the parents. Armaan and Annisa named their boy Rana, and their families, the Kapoors and Jains are elated to welcome the newest member. 

Here's Aadar Jain's post on Armaan and Annisa's baby Rana

image

On February 20, Armaan shared a carousel post of photos of him and Annisa and shared the news of pregnancy by captioning it, "The best is yet to come." 

Here's the post 

Kareena Kapoor is also excited to become an aunt of Rana. She dropped a photo of the couple and wished them saying, "proud parents my darlings." 

Here's Kareena Kapoor's story

image

Neetu Kapoor who has become dadi (grandmother) of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Raya, has now become a granny of Rana as well. 

Here's Neetu Kapoor on the arrival of Rana

image

Other celebrities and family members of Armaan, including Riddhima Sahani Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Aksansha Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Rajiv Adatia have congratulated the duo. Armaan Jain and Annisa Malhotra Jain had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The duo got married on February 3, 2020.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.