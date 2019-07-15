'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda doesn't want to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', here's why

Shahid Kapoor's latest offering Kabir Singh has become a blockbuster, raking in ocver Rs 250 crore at the box office. The film, that also stars Kiara Advani, has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also directed the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist.

Though, Vijay Deverakonda had wished Kabir Singh a great success, the actor doesn't seem too keen on watching the Hindi remake of his film starring Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh. While promoting his next titled Dear Comrade, Vijay was asked if he has watched Kabir Singh.

A report on CinemaExpress quoted Vijay as saying, "Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, why will I watch again?"

He went on to add, "I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there."

Well, seems like Vijay isn't too glad with the unprecedented success of Kabir Singh. Or is he?

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has raked in massive numbers at the ticket windows, despite the flak and criticism by film critics. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor has even hiked his fee post the success of Kabir Singh. A Mumbai Mirror report had suggested that the actor who was earlier charging Rs 30 crore for a film, has now hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore!